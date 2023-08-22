Keep Your Distance, Prince Tells Ilebaye After Her Argument With Tolani Over Neo

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate Prince Nelson Enwerem who is currently a house guest in the all stars show has advised Ilebaye on how to handle Neo and Tolani

The handsome and calm young man made this known after a confrontation between the ladies mentioned above with Neo as the bone of contention, he said

“Keep your distance, irrespective of whether he says there is something between them or not, she knows, it is going to keep affecting you, the end product might result in you getting into a fight. Moving forward remove your self from the situation, Cheer up”

Check out the video clip below

Prince is a twenty eight year old Nigerian model, actor, brand ambassador, influencer, and entrepreneur from Abia State.

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (

)