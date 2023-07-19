ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kate Henshaw Stuns In Gorgeous Outfits As She Marks 52nd Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

Popular veteran actress, fitness enthusiast, and filmmaker, Kate Henshaw has taken to her official social media handle to celebrate her 52nd birthday. The dark-skinned actress stuns in adorable outfits as she marks her special day.

She affirmed that she’s committed to a lifestyle of total wellness in her body, mind, and spirit. She stated that she’s a warrior and is undaunted and unrelenting.

Henshaw said she will not be silent as she’s breathing and will always worship God who has kept her till this day. She added that she’s standing here because he made a way.

Kate gushed over herself, noting that she has been nothing but an amazing Auntie and that her energy, positivity, discipline, and uniqueness are exceptional.

She affirmed that it’s a blessing to exist and she blesses God for the lady she has become.

Kate prayed that she will continue to grow in strength and a perfectly healthy body, mind, and soul.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent lovely remarks wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy 52nd birthday to Kate.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Adekunle Gold’s Wife, Simi Replies A Fan Who Said She Doesn’t Like Her Voice On Singles

8 mins ago

“I Love My Body And Have No Plan To Surgically Enhance My Buttocks Or Hips” Says BBN Star, Ifuennada

20 mins ago

Kate Henshaw Causes A Stir As She Celebrates Her Birthday On Instagram

44 mins ago

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared New Photos On Facebook

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button