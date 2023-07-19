Kate Henshaw Stuns In Gorgeous Outfits As She Marks 52nd Birthday

Popular veteran actress, fitness enthusiast, and filmmaker, Kate Henshaw has taken to her official social media handle to celebrate her 52nd birthday. The dark-skinned actress stuns in adorable outfits as she marks her special day.

She affirmed that she’s committed to a lifestyle of total wellness in her body, mind, and spirit. She stated that she’s a warrior and is undaunted and unrelenting.

Henshaw said she will not be silent as she’s breathing and will always worship God who has kept her till this day. She added that she’s standing here because he made a way.

Kate gushed over herself, noting that she has been nothing but an amazing Auntie and that her energy, positivity, discipline, and uniqueness are exceptional.

She affirmed that it’s a blessing to exist and she blesses God for the lady she has become.

Kate prayed that she will continue to grow in strength and a perfectly healthy body, mind, and soul.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent lovely remarks wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy 52nd birthday to Kate.

