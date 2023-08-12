Kapital ifex & Oladips Join Forces on New Single ‘Affirmation’: Watch

Kapital Ifex is an electrifying Afro beats artist whose music is a vibrant fusion of infectious rhythms and soulful melodies. After a self-imposed hiatus from the music scene for three years, Kapital Ifex is now back and ready to unleash a new sound that embodies the same irresistible energy he is known for.

Kapital Ifex creates an immersive musical journey that transports listeners to a realm where they can connect with their roots while embracing the global influence of afro beats.

Kapital Ifex’s return to the music scene marks a new chapter in his artistic journey. Combining his previous experience with newfound inspiration, he has embarked on a creative exploration.

As he prepares to release his highly anticipated new music titled “Affirmation”featuring indigenous rapper, Oladips, Kapital Ifex invites you to join him on this exhilarating musical adventure. Get ready to groove to his infectious beats, embrace the rhythm of the African diaspora, and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Kapital Ifex.

Listen and Download

STREAM HERE