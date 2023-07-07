Kanye West Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian Causes A Stir With Loved-up Photos With Football Star, Mbappe

Popular American socialite, Kim Kardashian, who happens to be the ex-wife of famous American singer, Kanye West, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of herself and French football star, Kylian Mbappe. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them were seen hanging out together at a beach. The majority of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On her outing, she showed up in a two-piece outfit that looked good on her. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty, while Mbappe dressed up in a t-shirt outfit. She looked cool and relaxed as they shared a hug.

She captioned her post by saying, “Michael Rubin’s white party, what a night, still recovering.” This caption, along with her pictures, attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Judging by the comments and reactions on her post, it is obvious that her fans were impressed to see the two of them having a good time together, as they reacted positively to it.

