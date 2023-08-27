K1, Osupa, Pasuma Settle Feud, Celebrate Together

Many people could not believe their eyes when the three of them were found on stage for the 50th birthday party of an Islamic musician, Ahmad Alawiye, because it is well known that the three music heavyweights had not been on good terms for some years.

When images and videos of seasoned Fuji musicians Wasiu Ayinde, nicknamed K1 de Ultimate; Wasiu Alabi, called Pasuma; and Saheed Okunola, aka Saheed Osupa, appeared online over the week, fans of the genre were thrilled.

According to Punch, the leading Fuji artists alternated between entertaining guests at the reception. Saheed Osupa and Pasuma accompanied K1 de Ultimate, who is also the Mayegun of Yorubaland when he took the stage.

Osupa greeted people and sprayed some of his buddies at the celebration with naira notes as K1 entertained the audience. The moment he gifted him large amounts of money, K1 expressed his gratitude by singing.

He then dragged Pasuma closer and wrapped his arms around both singers as they danced together while he serenaded Osupa. Later, K1 was replaced on stage by Osupa, who continued to excite the audience as Pasuma danced and sang.

Many of the partygoers were enthralled by the reunion, and several encouraged them to collaborate on new songs and albums to further demonstrate the end of the widely reported split in the Fuji music industry.

Remember how Pasuma and Osupa fell out years ago? They later released songs and even albums bashing one another. K1 was also affected by their disagreement, especially considering how close he was to Pasuma.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo; another Fuji singer, Sulaimon Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika; and actress Fathia Balogun were among the attendees at the occasion.

NigeriaNow (

)