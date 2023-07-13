Just Yesterday I Saw You Crawling Next You Are Graduating To Yr1-Tega Says As She Celebrates Her Son

The former big brother reality star contestant, Tega Dominic has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate his son who is graduating to year one.

According to a post Tega Dominic made on her verified instagram page, she said it’s my first fruit graduation, I have a rush of emotion. Just Yesterday I Saw you crawling next you are graduating to year1.

She added that she is do overwhelmed with joy, she can’t tell the story, but she is sure that one day her son Will be the one to.tell the whole story for her.

Tega Dominic used the opportunity to thank her sister who fills up for her in her son’s life when she is unavoidably absent, she then Congratulated her son.

According to the post Tega Dominic posted, she shared 10 photos she took with her son before and after the graduation, she also shared photo of when her son was little. As she reveal how have

