Just Met My Rightful Wife – Rapper, Drake says

Few moments ago, Popular Canadian Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Aubrey Drake Graham known professionally as Drake took to social media to unveil the love of his life.

The talented rapper shared a photo of himself alongside a young lady identified as “Sexyyred” on his Official Instatory today being Wednesday the 19th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Just Met My Rightful Wife”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

In the above photo, Drake could be clearly spotted kissing a young lady identified as Sexyyred at a club and they both look really good together. Drake is currently one of the hottest Rapper on the planet, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after Entertainer in the World.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Hotline Bling, One Dance, God’s Plan, Rich Flex, Passion Fruit, Laugh Now, Cry Later, Yebba’s Heartbreak, Jimmy Crooks, Way 2 Sexy, Search and Rescue, Know Yourself, Too Good, Wants and Need, No Guidance, Hold On, We Are Going Home, In My Feelings, Fair Trade, Trust Issues, Not You Too, From Time, Nice For What, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

