‘Judging as Jesus Christ is a turn off, you talk too much’ – Nasboi to Spyro in new post

Recall that during a recent Interview on the “Honest Bunch Podcast”, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Spyro made a very controversial statement regarding the lyrics used by “Shalipopi” in his hit song “Elon Musk”.

During the podcast, The “Who is your guy crooner” revealed that what people don’t really know is that they become what they see and say. Spyro further stressed that people venture into fraudulent activities when they start making statements like “Para dey body”, which was a line used by Shalipopi in his hit smashing hit song “Elon Musk”.

“In his Words”

“You become what you see and say, so it you are saying ‘para dey body’ before you know that’s where fraud starts from. There is how you will constantly listen to something and it will be stuck with you, it will even become the first thing you think of when you wake up in the morning and that’s because you have digested it and it has gone into your system”, Spyro said and that statement didn’t go down too well with Skitmaker, Nasboi as he took to social media to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In a post shared on his Official social media handle, Nasboi revealed that Spyro doesn’t use his music to preach the Gospel of Christ, so he doesn’t see the need for him judging anybody. Nasboi further stressed that the “Who is your guy” crooner talks too much.

“In his Words”

“Bro, like what’s your job? Music. Do you use your music to talk about Christ? No, you judging as Christ is a turn off, talk too much man”, The Skitmaker wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

