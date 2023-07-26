John Boyega: Wizkid Is My Favorite Nigerian Musician

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has said that Wizkid is his favorite musician in the nation.

Boyega discussed some of his favorite aspects of his native Nigeria on the Netflix Rep Your Flag series.

The actor declared, “Wizkid is probably my favorite Nigerian performer. I apologize; I have always adored Wiz. There are many other artists, such as Burna Boy and Davido, but Wiz has always held my heart. I spent the most time following that person. Although there are many distinct types of music in Nigeria, afrobeats is now dominating.

Boyega, who recently starred in the film “They Cloned Tyrone,” went on to say that his favorite Nigerian dish is jollof rice, which he likes to eat with a bottle of super malt, a side of plantain, two pieces of chicken, and possibly some oxtail as well.

“When it comes to traveling in Nigeria, I will undoubtedly go to my family in Abeokuta, which is located just outside of Lagos. I really enjoy visiting Abuja, which is more laid back and hygienic. And it goes without saying that I enjoy visiting Lagos during dirty December. We have to travel to Lagos every year. Given that Nigerians appreciate having a good time, we must celebrate and have fun.

