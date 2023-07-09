Jnr Pope And Ruby Ojiakor React As Destiny Etiko Shares New Photos Of Herself In Backless Outfit

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has used her most recent Instagram post to show off her outfit for a public occasion. She is someone who loves to attend public events, and she has done it again by attending her friend’s party. After seeing her post, her movie colleagues, actor Jnr. Pope and actress Ruby Ojiakor, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she showed up in a backless outfit that looked good on her. Her neatly done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “And this was how your unlimited queen turned out last night for the biggest party.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon coming across her post, actor Jnr. Pope was quick to react by saying, “Hour glass,” while actress Ruby Ojiakor also reacted by saying, “Too hot.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as shown by their positive remarks.

