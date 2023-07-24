Jaye Lo: I’m Happy Davido Removed The Contentious Video, Shehu Sani.

Former legislator Shehu Sani is pleased that David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has removed the contentious video from his account.

According to DAILY POST, the musician recently experienced harassment from certain Muslims as a result of a music video clip he uploaded on his official Twitter account.

Before the artist took down the content on Sunday night, the song’s video, “Jaye Lo,” by Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, generated a commotion on social media.

Sani believes that even though the contentious video could not be erased from cyberspace, Davido should still make time to interact with his Muslim supporters.

Davido continues to be one of Nigeria’s top global brands, according to Sani, who added in a message on his verified Twitter account on Monday that his success serves as both an example for the younger generation and a source of pride for the country.

