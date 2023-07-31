ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Iyabo Ojo, Tacha and others react as Eni Adeoluwa steps out in matching outfits with Priscilla Ojo

Fans of Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo, were awed as her close friend, Eni Adeoluwa, shared some adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Eni Adeoluwa, a fashion influencer, took to his Instagram account to showcase delightful photos of himself and Priscilla Ojo in different poses.

Although some fans have previously speculated that the duo might be an item, Eni Adeoluwa has cleared the air by describing Priscilla Ojo as his close friend. In the photos, the pair seemed to have enjoyed themselves thoroughly with their genuine and undying bond reflecting very much in the pictures.

Priscilla Ojo’s fans were quick to react as they shared their love and admiration for the two friends. Many were fascinated by their bond and friendship, with one fan commenting, “You guys would make a great couple, but we are happy that you both are best friends. The love between you two is refreshing, and we absolutely adore it.”

It’s evident from the pictures that Eni Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo have created an amazing bond that has captured their fans’ hearts. The lovely photos that Eni Adeoluwa shared on Instagram are a testament to the priceless nature of the connection between the two friends.

Photo Credit-Instagram

