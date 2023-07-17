“I’ve had Enough, I will Expose all the L3xbians and Pimps in their Husband’s House” Judy Austin.

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie has taken to social media to pen down a threatening message of revealing some of her female colleagues that are involved in the business of hookup and having intimacy with their fellow women in the Nollywood industry, because she is tired of the criticisms she has been receiving for some months now. She made such threat on Facebook.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue through her husband, Yul Edochie’s official Facebook page, stated that she has had enough of all that has been going on on social media with regards to her marriage with the former 2023 presidential candidate, adding that nobody can dictate how she and Yul Edochie can live their lives.

Judy Austin Yul-Edochie went ahead to call out Nigerian blogger, Gistlover for spreading unverified information about her marriage, adding that people have been deceived with such information and keep insulting her everyday.

Speaking further, the businesswoman stated that she will start exposing everybody that is involved in the same issue that she is facing, adding that;

“I will say the ones you people don’t know. If I implicate you, enjoy it since all of you are now acting saints. I’ve had enough, all the l*sbians in their husband’s house, I will expose all of you, all the p*mps in their husband’s house, both single and married I will expose all of you in this industry, because all of you have been parading like you’re all Jesus. Do you people even know how I met Yul? A 41-year-old man woke up and made a decision and then you come out to insult him. What I’m going to say will shock everybody because I’ve had it”.

