“It’s You That Will Tear My Virginity Baby” Actor Luqman Yekeen Says With Photo Of Himself & Fiancee

Yoruba movie actor, Luqman Yekeen, has used his new Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of himself and his fiancee. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, where he announced his wedding date with his wife-to-be. Some of the people who saw the post, including his movie colleague, actress Yetunde Barnabas, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, he showed up in a T-shirt outfit and trouser that looked good on him. He put on black shoes, while his fiancee wore a short gown outfit and a beautiful hairdo that enhanced her beauty. He looked excited and all smiles as they shared a hug together.

He captioned his post by saying, Ifunaya, 22nd of July. It’s you that will tear my virginity baby.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Barnabas was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Love is a beautiful thing.” This reaction shows that his new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by his positive comment.

Worldnewsreporter (

)