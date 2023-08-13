ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“It’s Ok to Marry a Slay Queen/King, so far he/she is Prudent, Hardworking & has Foresight” -Yetunde Bakare

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to disclose the conditions one should consider before deciding to settle down with men and women that see themselves as slay queens and slay kings in the society. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that it is okay for an individual to marry a slay queen or king of the night life, so far as she/he is prudent, hardworking, enterprising and has foresight.

According to Yetunde Bakare, being a “baller or baddie” does not mean being senseless.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“It’s ok to marry a slay queen/king of the night life, so far he/she is prudent, hardworking, enterprising and has foresight.

“After all being a baller/baddie doesn’t mean being senseless.”

Here is Yetunde Bakare’s post below;

Yetunde Bakare is one among the many Nollywood Yoruba actresses that has continued to thrill her audience with her talent, displayed on TV. The beautiful mother of one has never failed to also speak about relationship and marriage on different occasions.

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Alex Leaves Tonight I Will Have Peace- Ceec Says

26 mins ago

Reactions as Zubby Michael hangs out with Mercy Johnson and her husband

53 mins ago

Actress Regina Daniels Stirs Reactions With Photos Of Outfit To Senator Sani’s Event

1 hour ago

Nollywood Actress Jennifer Ellogu’s Dress Styles That May Inspire You

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button