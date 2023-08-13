“It’s Ok to Marry a Slay Queen/King, so far he/she is Prudent, Hardworking & has Foresight” -Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to social media to disclose the conditions one should consider before deciding to settle down with men and women that see themselves as slay queens and slay kings in the society. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, stated that it is okay for an individual to marry a slay queen or king of the night life, so far as she/he is prudent, hardworking, enterprising and has foresight.

According to Yetunde Bakare, being a “baller or baddie” does not mean being senseless.

Yetunde Bakare wrote;

“It’s ok to marry a slay queen/king of the night life, so far he/she is prudent, hardworking, enterprising and has foresight.

“After all being a baller/baddie doesn’t mean being senseless.”

Yetunde Bakare is one among the many Nollywood Yoruba actresses that has continued to thrill her audience with her talent, displayed on TV. The beautiful mother of one has never failed to also speak about relationship and marriage on different occasions.

