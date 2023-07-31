ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“It’s Always A Wonderful Moment” Actress Destiny Etiko Says As She Bonds With Her Mother (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

It’s always a great time to stay and feel the warmth of a mother. Destiny Etiko alias Drama Doll bonded with her lovely mother and just got on social media to post it. In the images she shared online, the actress was seen enjoying the company of her mother. Destiny went further to stress that it’s usually a wonderful time with her world.

The bond that exists between Destiny and her mother is something that mere words can’t describe. They have been seen bonding like mother and daughter should. Destiny shared a special moment with her mother posted it on Instagram with the caption; “It’s always a wonderful moment with my world.”

It’s common knowledge that mother s are gifts from God. As matter of fact, they are channels through human comes into life. It’s no doubt that they fun to be with. I’m line with this, Destiny is blessed with a lovely caring mother and that’s why she decided to bond with her despite her busy schedules.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBNailjaAllStars: At This Point, Ilebaye Needs To Hold One Person And Fight To Death, Then Leave The House – Peace

3 mins ago

Reactions as Singer, Akon and his wife, Tomeka steps out with their 9 children

2 hours ago

A Big Dog Tried To Attack Me Today, I Didn’t Run I Faced It, Reality Star Laycon Narrates

2 hours ago

Fans compare Wizkid’s jacket to that of the late Michael Jackson

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button