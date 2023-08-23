It Took our Friend and Six Men to Bundle my Wife and Take her to the Hospital- Austin Faani (Video).

Nigerian movie producer, Austin Faani has disclosed how his male friend and 6 other men had to forcefully tie up his wife and Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani before they could successfully admit her in a hospital were she was treated of her health issues.

The filmmaker who spoke about such issue while speaking to people at an outreach organized by Menticulous People Foundation, revealed that he woke up to the sound of a broken mirror around 1am in the morning, adding that when he looked around, he found his wife standing in front of the mirror.

Austin Faani further revealed that when he asked his wife her reason for breaking the mirror, she stated that people were creeping out of it, adding that he went to different churches and travelled to different places just to find a cure for Chacha Eke Faani’s mental illness.

Austin Faani went ahead to reveal that;

“Until 2020, I was in Lagos, my nanny called me and sent me a message that it has started again because she knows, I know, her father knows, her mother knows, doctor, friends, everybody knows. So why are you guys gossiping when you should investigate and find out the real thing? So the maid sent me a message saying it has started again, and I’m in Lagos. I called a friend of ours, it was him, this my friend and six different men that bundled my wife to the hospital. They tied her, you need to see the humiliation but she needed to be saved because at that time she had hurt herself accidentally. So the bl**d was everywhere, they were even scared that she is losing bl**d and she needs to get to the hospital. Whatever it takes, they did and took her to the hospital.”

Austin Faani finally revealed that it was at the hospital that he met with Doctor Isioma Okoba who administered some drugs for his wife, adding that the drugs have been of help to her up until now.

