It Is Not Every Woman’s Husband That You Can Snatch- Rita Edochie Tells Judy Austin

Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie is a Nigerian actress, model, entrepreneur and politician. She was born on April 16, 1964. She is currently 59 years old.

Rita is married to Tony Edochie, younger brother to Pete Edochie.

Judy Austin

In 2022, actor Yul Edochie took Judy Austin as a second wife. Since then, the duo have constantly been backlashed as their action continues to be considered very unfair to Yul’s first wife, May Edochie.

Many have shown their undaunted support to May Edochie and one of those who have outrightly condemned the polygamous resolution of Yul is Rita Edochie, his aunt.

The actress recently made a post on her Instagram page, stating that it is not every woman’s husband that can be snatched.

She also went further to tell Judy Austin that her time is up as it is now time to let the man she snatched go.

See screenshots of Rita Edochie’s post below:

However, despite all that has been said and keeps being said, it is obvious that the two do not in any way feel remorseful neither do they realise the gravity of their actions.

Recall that in 2022, Yul took many by surprise when he announced his second marriage.

In addition, he made public, the birth of his son born by Judy.

Many didn’t believe it initially but it is a year down the line already.

Judy has taken up Yul’s name and the duo have supposedly welcoming a second child together this year.

Hence, it has dawned on all and sundry that it is far from being a prank.

