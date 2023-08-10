ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It Is More Than A Photocopy- Viewers React As Janemena Shares New Photos Of Her Husband With Her Son

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

Few hours ago, popular Nigerian online dancer and mother of one who goes by the name of Janemena shared some lovely photos of her husband with her son, and it sparked a lot of reactions as well.

A viewer had to commend the resemblance of the son and his father as he (the viewer) claimed that it is more than a photocopy. See the photos that were shared by Janemena below.

Just as you can see in the above photos, Janemena’s husband who goes by the name of Mr. Andre Plies is looking handsome as he held his son in his arms, and that was what sparked more reactions from viewers on IG.

Checkout some of the reactions from Janemena’s Instagram handle below.

What do you have to say about the above photos? Feel free to share your thoughts with us using the comment section below, and thanks for reading.

EliGist04 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBN: Uriel’s Reaction After She Saw Mercy Hugging Kiddwaya During A General Meeting

1 hour ago

I’m Not Scared Of The Parrot, There’s Nothing I’ve Said In The House That I Can’t Say To Faces- Alex

1 hour ago

Video: “Fire dey my head, no try am” – Angel charges at Ceec over offensive statement

2 hours ago

Video: “I get pikin for outside?” – Davido’s cousin, B-Red pokes fun at him in alleged leaked chat with wife, Faith

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button