It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video: Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former Special Assistant to the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Digital Communications, has taken to his official Twitter handle to hail Davido for deleting what he termed an offensive and hurtful video.

Recall that Davido some days ago released on his official Twitter handle a short clip of the music video that captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque, and he urged fans to stream the song, but this video led to a lot of reactions, some of which some Muslims frowned at.

The statement that Ahmad released about this read, “It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video.

He continued, saying, “Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else”. Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences.

“Let’s strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other’s values and beliefs. By doing so, we create a safe space for everyone to express themselves authentically and foster an atmosphere of inclusion”.

He concluded his tweet with the statement, “Remember, it’s okay to disagree; it’s in these moments that we have the opportunity to learn and broaden our horizons. Let’s engage in meaningful conversations, share our stories, and find common ground, no matter how small it may seem”.

