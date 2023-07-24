It Doesn’t Make Sense For A Girl To Buy Cars With Her Money – Angel

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reality TV Star and present housemate in the Big Brother Naija all stars TV show, Angel JB Smith has stated that it does not make sense for a girl to buy cars with her money.

She made this known during a chitchat with fellow housemates, Tolanibaj and Neo who looked in astonishment as Angel aired her opinion.

Angel Smith also disclosed that she was very angry when she had to buy a car for herself, as she wondered why she has to spend such amount on a car when she is a hot girl.

She said: “You know buying cars as a girl with your money is crazy. It doesn’t make sense. My tesla that I bought for myself, I was so angry…”

However, contrary to how Angel felt, Tolanibaj stated that she bought her first car by herself and she was very happy about it.

