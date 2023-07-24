It Doesn’t Make Sense For A Girl To Buy Cars With Her Money – Angel

Reality TV Star and present housemate in the Big Brother Naija all stars TV show, Angel JB Smith has stated that it does not make sense for a girl to buy cars with her money.

She made this known during a chitchat with fellow housemates, Tolanibaj and Neo who looked in astonishment as Angel aired her opinion.

Angel Smith also disclosed that she was very angry when she had to buy a car for herself, as she wondered why she has to spend such amount on a car when she is a hot girl.

She said: “You know buying cars as a girl with your money is crazy. It doesn’t make sense. My tesla that I bought for myself, I was so angry…”

However, contrary to how Angel felt, Tolanibaj stated that she bought her first car by herself and she was very happy about it.

Click here to see the video.

