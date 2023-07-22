ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Is That Not Juju?”-Davido Questions About The Success Of His Latest Song

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read

In a groundbreaking achievement, Davido’s latest single “Unavailable,” featuring Musa Keys, has set a remarkable record in the world of Afrobeats music. Released in 2023, the track has surpassed an astounding 50 Million streams on Spotify, cementing its position as the only Afrobeats song to achieve such a milestone this year.

The Nigerian superstar’s success has left fans and critics in awe, prompting some to question the seemingly magical feat. In response, Davido playfully quipped, “No be juju be that??” – a humorous reference to the traditional belief in mystical powers. However, his triumph is no mystery; it is a testament to his immense talent, captivating melodies, and widespread global appeal.

“Unavailable” is a testament to the ever-growing influence of Afrobeats on the international music scene. As the genre continues to transcend borders and captivate audiences worldwide, Davido’s achievement further solidifies his position as one of Africa’s most prominent musical ambassadors.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Only People Comfortable now are the Heartless Ones Benefiting from the Criminal Structure- Ugezu

4 hours ago

Check Out Tiwa Savage’s Outstanding Fashion Styles Ladies Can Copy.

4 hours ago

Reactions As BBN’s Ifu Ennada Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

5 hours ago

How Nigerian Movies Contributed to Some Failed Marriages- Ossai Ovie Reveals.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button