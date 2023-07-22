“Is That Not Juju?”-Davido Questions About The Success Of His Latest Song

In a groundbreaking achievement, Davido’s latest single “Unavailable,” featuring Musa Keys, has set a remarkable record in the world of Afrobeats music. Released in 2023, the track has surpassed an astounding 50 Million streams on Spotify, cementing its position as the only Afrobeats song to achieve such a milestone this year.

The Nigerian superstar’s success has left fans and critics in awe, prompting some to question the seemingly magical feat. In response, Davido playfully quipped, “No be juju be that??” – a humorous reference to the traditional belief in mystical powers. However, his triumph is no mystery; it is a testament to his immense talent, captivating melodies, and widespread global appeal.

“Unavailable” is a testament to the ever-growing influence of Afrobeats on the international music scene. As the genre continues to transcend borders and captivate audiences worldwide, Davido’s achievement further solidifies his position as one of Africa’s most prominent musical ambassadors.

