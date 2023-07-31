Is It An Insult To Say Adekunle Owes His Mom An Apology For Not Taking Her Home Training? —Doyin

During a conversation with Frodd in the house, Doyin, one of the housemates, narrated what transpired between her and Adekunle that made her blast him at the reunion. Doyin asked Frodd if it was an insult to tell Adekunle that he owes his mom an apology for not taking her home training. Doyin stated that Adekunle and her were very close in the house, adding that Adekunle never talked to her or called her after the show ended, which was why she was not quite pleased with him.

( Photo credit: Big Brother Naija)

According to her, “We’ve not spoken at all since the reunion ended. That show was the first time we were speaking, so I was so angry because when you think you and someone are friends, the person that will come and peck you in the morning and make coffee. “

Speaking further, she said, “Frodd, Listen to this statement. Is this statement an insult to your mom? If you say you owe your mom an apology for not taking her home training,

As regards this, Frodd replied to her, pointing out that she was wrong for mentioning his mom. He further stated that it was an insult to have brought her mom into it.

Doyin, however, admitted that she was actually wrong to have brought his mom into the conversation in the first place because his mom wasn’t part of it.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: BBN (0:02)

Squareblogg (

)