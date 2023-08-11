ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest: Igniting London with Global Rhythms

Get ready to groove to the beats of cultural fusion as the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest returns to London on the 13th of August 2023. This much-anticipated event promises to be a celebration of creativity, music, and unity, bringing together artistes from across Africa and around the world for a night of unforgettable performances.

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest shines as a vibrant testament to the power of music in bridging continents. With unwavering support for the creative voices of Africa, this event stands as a testament to Quickteller’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and artistic innovation.

The leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch has, for four consecutive years, brought some of Africa’s finest artistes together to light up stages across the world.  Gear up for a lineup that includes the sensational Wande Coal, the legendary 2Baba, the mesmerizing Omawumi, the dynamic 9ICE, the innovative Young Jonn, the sensational Mohbad, and an array of other sensational acts set to dazzle and delight.

The festival goes beyond music and imparts a pulsating energy that connects hearts and souls in a shared rhythm. The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest transcends boundaries, proving that creativity knows no limits; a hallmark of Quickteller, a brand that takes innovation as seriously as it takes its consumers.

Attendees will be entertained by a soulful mix of genres; from the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats to the soulful melodies of R&B, the pulsating beats of Hip-hop to the nostalgic embrace of Highlife this event showcases the rich tapestry of African musical heritage while embracing the influences of the wider world. This fusion of sounds isn’t just in the performances; it’s a symphony of cultures interwoven on a harmonious stage.

As a brand that identifies and addresses not just the payment needs of its consumers but also their lifestyle needs, Quickteller remains consistent in promoting African acts on a global stage, providing access to global residents to immerse themselves in the rich culture of Africa through its sounds and rhythms.

Mark your calendars, rally your friends and family and get ready to be swept away by the rhythms of the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest on the 13th of August. This is more than a show – it is an experience you won’t want to miss!

