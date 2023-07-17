ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ini Edo, Others React As Eniola Badmus Steps Out In Native Outfit For Movie Premiere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 355 1 minute read

Popular actress and filmmaker, Eniola Badmus has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out for Odunlade Adekola’s movie premiere.

The delectable actress steps out in an Aso-Oke outfit and caught the attention of fans as they strut majestically. She affirmed that she’s outside for Odunlade Adekola as she congratulates him on his new feat.

In a video, she had an amazing with Ireti Osayemi, Faithia Balogun, Eniola Ajao, and many others.

Her caption reads, “We outside for a movie premiere by Odunlade Adekola. Congratulations my boo”.

These gorgeous photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her outfit.

Top celebrities like Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Chidimma Aneke, and Opeyemi Arike sent love emojis.

A fan said, “I love the simplicity in this outfit”.

Another fan said, “I’m happy for you o sister Eniola. You have changed, you are not the usual Eniola but a sexier woman now”.

ElizabethO (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Lookalike Immediate Elder Brother On His Birthday (Photos)

8 mins ago

“I’m A Beautiful Lady And Every Man’s Dream” Says Yoruba Actress, Funmi Awelewa In New Video

22 mins ago

Video: “Victory at last”- Actress Olaitan Sugar give thanks as she welcomes baby girl

38 mins ago

Video: “White defines me”- Anita Joseph reacts after Angela Okorie dragged her for being useless

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button