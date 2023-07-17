Ini Edo, Others React As Eniola Badmus Steps Out In Native Outfit For Movie Premiere

Popular actress and filmmaker, Eniola Badmus has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out for Odunlade Adekola’s movie premiere.

The delectable actress steps out in an Aso-Oke outfit and caught the attention of fans as they strut majestically. She affirmed that she’s outside for Odunlade Adekola as she congratulates him on his new feat.

In a video, she had an amazing with Ireti Osayemi, Faithia Balogun, Eniola Ajao, and many others.

Her caption reads, “We outside for a movie premiere by Odunlade Adekola. Congratulations my boo”.

These gorgeous photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her outfit.

Top celebrities like Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Chidimma Aneke, and Opeyemi Arike sent love emojis.

A fan said, “I love the simplicity in this outfit”.

Another fan said, “I’m happy for you o sister Eniola. You have changed, you are not the usual Eniola but a sexier woman now”.

