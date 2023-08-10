“In Your Arms is Where I Belong” James Brown tells his New Partner, Papito (Photos).

Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown has taken to social media to pen down a message for his current date, Papito, as he backed up such message with beautiful pictures of their two rocking stunning outfits.

The brand influencer who wrote such message through his official Instagram page, could be seen with his new partner, Papito looking gorgeous in their dresses, which they complimented with lovely smiles.

James Brown went ahead to state that in the arms of Papito is where he belongs.

James Brown wrote;

“My, in your arms is where I belong”.

Here is James Brown’s post below;

Such beautiful pictures backed up with the caption have stirred several reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform, as many quizzed the crossdresser about the identity of his new partner while others went ahead to praise James Brown.

James Brown has been able to establish himself as not only a popular crossdresser, but also a successful businessman and actor, following the feats he has achieved in both industries.

Goodnewschi (

)