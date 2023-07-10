“In My Opinion, You’ve No Business Being With A Celeb If You’ve Serious Trust Issues-Angela Eguavoen

Nollywood star actress, Angela Eguavoen, took to her Instagram stories recently to start a trend with fans about the difficulty of dating or being in a relationship with an actor/ acting. This question sparked lots of reactions from netizens who gave various reasons why they could never think to start a relationship with a popular person. And amongst the reply given was that to do such a thing as dating an actor/actress is especially hard to do if one is short tempered or too jealous.

This comment got Angela reacting as she reportedly said, and quote: “In my opinion, you have no business being with a core career person/ celebrity if you have serious trust issues, you are a very short tempered jealous person with a sprinkle or deep inferior complexity issues. You go just die Because even when he or she is dedicated and faithful to you, you’ll still think they’re too good to be true, you’ll always think something fishy is going on.”

Check out the screenshot of her post from her Instagram stories below.

