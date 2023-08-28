I’m Trolling Neo, Cos We’ve Seen Him Say Different And Act Different So He Should Be Free – Erica

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Erica Nlewedim has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she’s trolling Neo Akpofure the moment TolaniBaj got evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Erica Nlewedim said that we’ve seen Neo Akpofure say different and act different, and she said Neo Akpofure ought to be free.

Neo Akpofure was literally in the shackles and bondage of TolaniBaj when she was inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, TolaniBaj was always fighting every lady in the Big Brother’s House because of Neo Akpofure, once Neo Akpofure speaks to any other lady apart from her, she picks a fight with such a lady, and it was already getting too much, and Neo Akpofure wasn’t cool with it at all.

TolaniBaj fought with Ilebaye, Cee C, Uriel, Princess, amongst others because of Neo Akpofure, she didn’t give him any breathing space inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)