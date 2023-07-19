“I’m the Luckiest girl in the world” – Temi Otedola Celebrates her fiance, Mr Eazi on his birthday

The popular Nigerian blogger, Temi Otedola has taken to her social media account to celebrate her Fiance, Mr Eazi who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures with him to mark his birthday today.

While celebrating him on her official Instagram page, she wrote, “Luckiest girl in the world, happy birthday chale, Mr Eazi”. Many other people have gone to social media to wish the Singer well, some wished him more success in his career while others wished him all the good things in life.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are always fond of each other, they do many things together like taking pictures and going for events. This has earned them lot of admirations from people, they are currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Mr Eazi, we wish him longlife and good health.

Wish him a happy birthday in the comment section below.

FavourofGod2 (

)