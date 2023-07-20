“I’m the Luckiest Girl in the World” – Temi Otedola Celebrates Boyfriend, Mr Eazi on His Birthday

Actress and writer, Temi Otedola has pronounced herself as the luckiest girl in the world as she celebrates her boyfriend, Mr Eazi.

The twenty-seven years old daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola took to her Instagram page to share intimate memories of herself and her fiance.

The pair got engaged about a year ago, in April 2022 and have since shared snippets of their love life online. Captioning her celebratory post, Temi wrote, “luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday chale”

In another post, Temi gushed over Mr Eazi, calling him her favourite person ever. She wrote, “I’m so blessed to have met you – can’t believe I get to to spend this life with the kindest, warmest and most genuine person I know. Mine forever. I love you”

The music executive, who just turned 32, met Temi at a function where they were both invited to by Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy. They started talking from there and eventually became a couple.

GlamourGirl (

)