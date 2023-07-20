I’m Suffering From Anxiety- Ray Emodi Says Announces Break In Nollywood

Popular actor and filmmaker, Ray Emodi has taken to his official social media handle to announce that he’s suffering from anxiety. Ray affirmed that he has been receiving treatment for this since 2015 and one of the requirements is not overworking himself.

He added that he has been having serious symptoms of late and for that reason, he will not be able to continue with work for in foreseeable future.

He urged everyone to allow him to refund their money and apologize for the inconvenience, adding that he’s currently receiving treatment in Abuja.

This post triggered reactions online as social media users wished him a speedy recovery.

His caption reads, “I am suffering from anxiety and have been receiving treatment for it since 2015. One of the requirements was not to overwork. I have been having serious symptoms of late and for that reason, I will not be able to film in the foreseeable future”.

EssienAkpan (

)