“I’m Sorry To Say Cos What Do I Even Know But That Marriage Is Over Before It Even Started”-Tboss

Taking to her Instagram stories, popular big brother Naija star Tokunbor Idowu popularly known as Tboss just reacted a video where a mother in-law interrupted the taking vows at her son’s wedding by yelling at his bride to be.

In response to that action by the mother in-law, Tboss allegedly said, and quote: “I’m sorry to say cos what do I even know but that marriage is over before it even started. If he can’t stand up for you then I’m sorry for everybody.”

Nevertheless from the video, some netizens honestly felt like the mother was just looking for a reason to hate the bride or yell at her, and some also suspected that she is possibly one of those mothers who creepily gets jealous over their son and acts like their first girlfriend rather than their mom.

Moreover, the biggest red flag is the groom standing their silently in the video. It shows he will never stand up for his wife against his mother. It is probably worthy to note that if your loved one is attacking your partner, it is your job to protect them not their job to defend themselves.

Check out the screenshot of her reaction to the video below.

Watch the video here.

