ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I’m Solid Star’s Brother, Solid Star Has Been Sick And Battling A lot Mentally -Man Alleges

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

A man identified as Joseph Iniyezo alleged to be Joshua Iniyezo professionally known as Solid Star’s Brother has revealed that Solid Star has been sick and battling a lot mentally.

The man alleged to be Solid Star’s brother made this revelation using Solid Star’s verified instagram account, he said I’m Solid Star’s Brother, Solid Star has been sick and battling a lot mentally. According to a video he posted he said his name is Joseph Iniyezo, Solid Star’s Brother, that he wants to use this medium to let his fans and colleagues and friends to know that solid star is really sick.

He said that he knows everyone has been wondering why he has not been active all these years, he had been sick and battling alot mentally, he added that he knows his brother Solid Star must have offended his friends and colleagues, but it’s not his fault, he has been really really sick, they thought they could be able to sought the issue internally, but they tried their best.

He also said that the singer Solid star really needs help from his colleagues and fans all over the world. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think below.

Gist_Plug (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBN All Stars: “You’re Claiming Loyalty But Yet Toasting Illebaye’s “Man” – Venita Charges At Doyin

12 mins ago

Music Producer Dami Adenuga Mourns The Reported Death Of Wizkid’s With Past Photo Of Her And Davido

51 mins ago

“Omo It’s Team Doyin For Me Tonight O” – Ex BBN HouseMate, Vee

1 hour ago

How Many Times Do I Have To Say How Grateful I Am For The Platform – Tacha Akide

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button