I’m Solid Star’s Brother, Solid Star Has Been Sick And Battling A lot Mentally -Man Alleges

A man identified as Joseph Iniyezo alleged to be Joshua Iniyezo professionally known as Solid Star’s Brother has revealed that Solid Star has been sick and battling a lot mentally.

The man alleged to be Solid Star’s brother made this revelation using Solid Star’s verified instagram account, he said I’m Solid Star’s Brother, Solid Star has been sick and battling a lot mentally. According to a video he posted he said his name is Joseph Iniyezo, Solid Star’s Brother, that he wants to use this medium to let his fans and colleagues and friends to know that solid star is really sick.

He said that he knows everyone has been wondering why he has not been active all these years, he had been sick and battling alot mentally, he added that he knows his brother Solid Star must have offended his friends and colleagues, but it’s not his fault, he has been really really sick, they thought they could be able to sought the issue internally, but they tried their best.

He also said that the singer Solid star really needs help from his colleagues and fans all over the world. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think below.

