“I’m Single, You Have To Be Good-looking, Have Your Own Money And Be Richer Than I am” Olaide To Men

Yoruba movie actress, Olaide Oyedeji has used her most recent post on Threads to reveal the type of man she would love to have as her new boyfriend while also revealing that she is still single. She took to her Threads page to share the post, where she disclosed that she is single and that her suitors must be good-looking men.

She made it clear that in her next relationship, she wants a man who has his own money and should be richer than she is. You may recall that the actress separated from her ex-husband recently, and she has managed to keep her relationship status off social media since then, but she has come out to clearly state that she is single.

In the statement she made on her post, she said, “I’m single, you have to be good-looking, have your own money, and be richer than I am.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

