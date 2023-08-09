“I’m Really a Proud Mum of Two Solid Young Princes,” Regina Daniels says as she Shares Photos of her Children

Nollywood popular actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to disclose how honored she is to be the mother of her two sons, Prince Munir Nwoko and Prince Khalifa Nwoko, as she backed up such disclosure with lovely pictures of them. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, uploaded beautiful pictures of her first and second sons, Prince Munir Nwoko and Prince Khalifa Nwoko, rocking the same outfit which they complimented with lovely smiles.

Regina Daniels went ahead to reveal that she is really a proud mother of two solid young Princes.

Regina Daniels wrote;

“Mine… I’m really a proud mum of two solid young princes.”

Regina Daniels is one among the many Nollywood prominent actresses that has been able to extend her talent to the political sector of the country, following the victory of her husband, Ned Nwoko in the Delta State senatorial election.

Regina Daniels aside from being a successful businesswoman, has also shown that she is a caring mother, following how she has continued to look after her boys up until now.

