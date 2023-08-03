I’m Ready To Give My Igbo Partner My Virginity. This Particular Guy Is Here To Stay-Lolade Okunsanya

Nollywood actress Lolade Okunsanya recently took to social media to announce that she is willing to give up her virginity to her partner from the southeastern region of Nigeria. She made this revelation on her official Instagram page, where she also shared a photo of herself looking stunning in an outfit and wearing a beautiful smile.

In her Instagram post, the Yoruba actress expressed her admiration for her partner’s commitment to their relationship. She stated that she is prepared to lose her chastity to him as a result. Lolade Okunsanya also mentioned that she will soon become an Igbo bride, as her partner wants to start calling her “Ifunnaya,” which translates to “Love.”

“Where are my Igbo in-laws and kinsmen? I know those angry Yoruba followers of mine are waiting for bad news but it’s a lie. This particular guy is here to stay.

“I’m even ready to give him my virginity tomorrow, I’m shy in advance.”

The actress’s announcement has garnered attention and sparked conversations on social media. Many have praised her for openly discussing such a personal matter and for embracing the cultural differences between her and her partner. Lolade Okunsanya’s decision to share this news on Instagram reflects the increasing trend of celebrities using social media platforms to connect with their fans and share personal updates.

Lolade Okunsanya’s photo on Instagram showcased her beauty and elegance, as she confidently posed in her outfit. Her stunning smile added to her overall charm and captivated her followers. The actress’s choice to share this news alongside a visually appealing photo demonstrates her desire to engage her audience and create a positive impression.

As Lolade Okunsanya prepares to become an Igbo bride, her announcement serves as a testament to her love and commitment to her partner. By openly discussing her decision on social media, she has not only shared a personal milestone but also encouraged conversations about relationships, cultural diversity, and the importance of communication in a partnership.

