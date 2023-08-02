ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I’m Ready to Give my Igbo Partner my Virginity. This Particular Guy is Here to Stay- Lolade Okunsanya says.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okunsanya has taken to social media to announce that she is prepared to lose her chasteness to her southeastern spouse, because he has shown commitment to their relationship. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking beautiful in her outfit, which she complimented with a stunning smile.

Lolade Okunsanya went ahead to disclose that she will soon become an Igbo bride, adding that her partner wants to start calling her “Ifunnaya” which literally means “Love.”

Speaking further, Lolade Okunsanya stated that;

“Where are my Igbo in-laws and kinsmen? I know those angry Yoruba followers of mine are waiting for bad news but it’s a lie. This particular guy is here to stay.

“I’m even ready to give him my virginity tomorrow, I’m shy in advance.”

Here is Lolade Okunsanya’s post below;

Recall that Lolade Okunsanya had earlier on revealed her reason for choosing to settle down with an Igbo man.

According to the businesswoman, Igbo men do not like equality and she is going to marry an Igbo man because she wants to eat his money.

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

There’s a mix of nostalgia, pain and gratitude whenever I see my old pictures – Kechi Okwuchi

1 hour ago

‘Clear Road for the latest Engineer’ – Singer, Victony says as he sign out from the University

2 hours ago

BBN Star, Liquorose Causes A Stir With New Photos Of Herself In Two-Piece Outfit

2 hours ago

BBNaija Season 8: Your Hips Are Wide Enough To Give Me 20 Children” -Cross Teases Uriel

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button