I’m Ready to Give my Igbo Partner my Virginity. This Particular Guy is Here to Stay- Lolade Okunsanya says.

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okunsanya has taken to social media to announce that she is prepared to lose her chasteness to her southeastern spouse, because he has shown commitment to their relationship. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking beautiful in her outfit, which she complimented with a stunning smile.

Lolade Okunsanya went ahead to disclose that she will soon become an Igbo bride, adding that her partner wants to start calling her “Ifunnaya” which literally means “Love.”

Speaking further, Lolade Okunsanya stated that;

“Where are my Igbo in-laws and kinsmen? I know those angry Yoruba followers of mine are waiting for bad news but it’s a lie. This particular guy is here to stay.

“I’m even ready to give him my virginity tomorrow, I’m shy in advance.”

Here is Lolade Okunsanya’s post below;

Recall that Lolade Okunsanya had earlier on revealed her reason for choosing to settle down with an Igbo man.

According to the businesswoman, Igbo men do not like equality and she is going to marry an Igbo man because she wants to eat his money.

