“I’m Proud To Call You Mine”- Mary Njoku Tells Her Beautiful Daughter As She Turns 6 (Photos)

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku loves telling people how happy she is to be a mother. Just now, she got on social media to celebrate her beautiful daughter’s 6th birthday, saying that she feels proud to call her her own. It’s no doubt that a very excited and fulfilled mother will want to mark her kids birthdays in style.

How wonderful it is to watch your daughter blossom into an incredible woman! Mary is obviously a proud and joyous mother who wishes to celebrate her daughter with everything at her disposal. She celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of her dressed in a stunning outfit.

Mary doesn’t try to hide how happy she is to be celebrating her daughter’s 6th birthday. She had time to write a wonderful birthday message on her official Instagram story. On the caption, she wrote, “Happy 6th birthday to my sunshine. I’m super proud to call you mine.

