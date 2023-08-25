‘I’m proud of you mama’ – Charles Okocha tells her daughter as she gets matriculated

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Content Creator, Comedian and Brand Influencer, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2pac took to social media to dish out a lovely video taken from his Daughter’s matriculation ceremony.

The talented Actor shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 24th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Congratulations to my phenomenal daughter, shine forever mama”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Charles could be clearly spotted congratulating his first child and Daughter, Mercy Okocha after she got matriculated into the University and from the way he was sounding, you could clearly tell that he’s proud of his girl.

The actor could also be heard heaping praises on her Daughter telling her that she’s the best and she shouldn’t let anybody tell her other wise.

“In his Words”

“Yo congratulations my beautiful Daughter, this is daddy saying to her daughter, I just want to say that I am super proud of you. I’m proud of you my beautiful and phenomenal daughter, you are the best, don’t let nobody tell you nothing”, Charles Okocha said.

Charles Okocha is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, he is not just good in acting, he’s also an amazing father to his 2 children and you could clearly tell from the above video. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

