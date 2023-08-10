ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I’m Not Scared Of The Parrot, There’s Nothing I’ve Said In The House That I Can’t Say To Faces- Alex

Alex Unusual has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Big Brother asks her about the parrot, Alex Unusual said that she’s not scared of the parrot, because there’s nothing she has said in the Big Brother’s House that she can’t say to anybody’s face. She said she’s not bothered about it, and she said she just pities people that cannot say something to somebody’s face. The parrot in the Big Brother’s House is the official parrot of the season that tells the HouseMates about what each and every one of them say about each other, it exposes what people say about each other in the Big Brother’s House.

Alex Unusual is self confident and can say anything to anyone’s face.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

