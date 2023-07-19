“I’m Not An Advocate Of Divorce” Browny Igboegwu Says As He Shares His Marriage Goals (Photos)

Actor Browny Igboegwu has just gone on Instagram to share his marriage aspirations. He took to his Instagram story to affirm that he is not in support of divorce after marriage. The well-known actor also posted loving pictures of himself with his wife. This is the hallmark of a happy marriage relationship.

Marriage can be blissful when it’s anchored in love and understanding. Browny is someone who never jokes about his marital status. For this reason, he got on social media to share his marriage goals. He wrote, “It’s not our marriage anniversary, but every day I wake up to tell myself, This is your wife, and you must love her. I’m an advocate of divorce.”

It takes a man who enjoys his marriage to share his marriage goals even when there is nothing to celebrate. Although Browny isn’t celebrating his marriage anniversary, he shared his marriage goals on Instagram. The script interpreter went further to declare that he is not an advocate of divorce.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

