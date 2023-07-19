ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I’m Not An Advocate Of Divorce” Browny Igboegwu Says As He Shares His Marriage Goals (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read

Actor Browny Igboegwu has just gone on Instagram to share his marriage aspirations. He took to his Instagram story to affirm that he is not in support of divorce after marriage. The well-known actor also posted loving pictures of himself with his wife. This is the hallmark of a happy marriage relationship.

Marriage can be blissful when it’s anchored in love and understanding. Browny is someone who never jokes about his marital status. For this reason, he got on social media to share his marriage goals. He wrote, “It’s not our marriage anniversary, but every day I wake up to tell myself, This is your wife, and you must love her. I’m an advocate of divorce.”

It takes a man who enjoys his marriage to share his marriage goals even when there is nothing to celebrate. Although Browny isn’t celebrating his marriage anniversary, he shared his marriage goals on Instagram. The script interpreter went further to declare that he is not an advocate of divorce.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Anybody That Doesn’t Have Money Should Not Associate With Me, My Price Has Gone Up -Says Bobrisky

3 mins ago

Actress, Adunni Ade Celebrates Kate Shaw On Her Birthday With Adorable Pictures Online

17 mins ago

“No Forgiveness?”-Seun Kuti Questions Apostle Suleman’s Statement Over Attack On His Convoy

30 mins ago

Video: “You go dey prank Akpi” – Lady lands in ‘wahala’ after deflating Speed Darlington’s car tyres, says it was a prank

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button