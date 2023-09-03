I’m Not Actively Participating In Tasks Anymore, I’m Not Interested – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she says that she’s not going to be actively participating in tasks inside the Big Brother’s House because she’s not interested, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Mercy Eke, knowing that tasks is inevitable inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, the reason she said she’s just not interested in tasks anymore is for something to have happened between her and someone inside the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Mercy Eke is one of the most trending and controversial HouseMate inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)