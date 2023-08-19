“I’m Hiding My Wife And Children From The Public Because I Don’t Want My Life To Affect Them” Chinedu Ikedieze

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has used his most recent interview with media personality, Chude, to reveal why he has been hiding his wife and children from the public. He confirmed that he is indeed hiding his wife and children from the public because he does not want his life as a celebrity to affect them.

He disclosed that he is doing all he can to ensure that they are free from propaganda and negativity from the public. He insisted that he wants them to move around freely in public without anybody recognizing them as his family.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “I’m hiding my wife and children from the public because I don’t want my life to affect them. The moment I put them in the spotlight, all the propaganda and negativity will start to affect them. I want my wife to be able to go to the market, and my children should move about freely without anyone recognizing them as my family.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent and versatility in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

