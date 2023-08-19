ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I’m Hiding My Wife And Children From The Public Because I Don’t Want My Life To Affect Them” Chinedu Ikedieze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has used his most recent interview with media personality, Chude, to reveal why he has been hiding his wife and children from the public. He confirmed that he is indeed hiding his wife and children from the public because he does not want his life as a celebrity to affect them.

He disclosed that he is doing all he can to ensure that they are free from propaganda and negativity from the public. He insisted that he wants them to move around freely in public without anybody recognizing them as his family.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “I’m hiding my wife and children from the public because I don’t want my life to affect them. The moment I put them in the spotlight, all the propaganda and negativity will start to affect them. I want my wife to be able to go to the market, and my children should move about freely without anyone recognizing them as my family.”

Click the link to watch the video

 

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent and versatility in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I knew something was wrong with me when I noticed my younger brother was taller than me – Chinedu

7 mins ago

Video: “Let’s meet at AQ2 am” Kanayo Kanayo replies Portable after he declared himself the new Kanayo

29 mins ago

Outstanding Outfits Worn By Destiny Etiko That Ladies Can Recreate This Period.

34 mins ago

Video: “It has always been you, and will always be you”- Annie Idibia assures 2baba, days after he revealed his fears of losing her

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button