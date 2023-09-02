I’m Happy that I’m Liberated & Forgiven. Whoever will Stay in your Life will Stay- Sarah Martins.

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to social media to announce how excited she is to be delivered and pardoned by netizens, while also stating that anybody that chooses to be part of one’s life will never be forced to make such decision.

The brand influencer who made such announcement through a video uploaded on her official Instagram page, stated that although she is not thinking straight right now but love is still winning and she will never get involved in anything that will affect her business, brand and personality going forward.

Sarah Martins further stated that;

“So this is a big lesson but the question is are your friends really your friends? I don’t want to go into details but the fact remains that I am happy that I’m liberated, I’ve been forgiven and I’m ready to make positive changes. I’m ready to turn a new leaf, I’m open to love and friendship. I’m open to whatever will add growth to my life and business, those are the things that I’m more concerned about. So whoever will stay in your life will stay, those that will go will go.”

The mother of one went ahead to state that it is time for God to take her to a better level.

