‘I’m going to Atlanta with my family’ – AY says after fire destroyed his Mansion

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Comedian, Content Creator and Show host, Ayo Makun known professionally as AY took to social media to reveal his next move after his Lagos Mansion got burnt.

Recall that few days ago, the whole world was thrown into deep shock after the sad news of AY’s mansion being gutted by fire surfaced online.

Few hours ago, Popular Nigerian Blogger, Mufasa Tunde Ednut took to his Official Instagram Page to share a video clip of the mansion after the fire incident and it stirred massive reactions from the general public including AY himself.

Few minutes after Tunde Ednut shared the video on his Official Instagram Page, The talented Comedian took to the comment section to react stating that he’s traveling to Atlanta with his family.

“In his Words”

“Tunde Ore Mi, God bless you. I dey enter Atlanta with Family o, Let’s go bowling again”, he wrote. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, You could clearly see the bad condition of the mansion after the fire incident, almost all the properties in the building were completely destroyed by fire and it’s definitely not a good one.

AY is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years ago after he kickstarted his “AY Live Show” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

