I’m Forever Done With The Stupid Friendship With Ilebaye, She’s A Cruel Person – Doyin

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as her friendship with Ilebaye has hit the rocks, Doyin said that she’s done with the stupid friendship with Ilebaye, she said that Ilebaye is a cruel person. She said Ilebaye’s plot is to make her look bad to everyone, and she realize she made a mistake from the beginning.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin about Ilebaye, Doyin and Ilebaye have been best of friends since they got into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, their friendship have not been good for the past few days.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement of Doyin about Ilebaye their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)