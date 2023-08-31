‘I’m finer than all the people beefing me’ – Yul Edochie

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to send a message across to all his critics.

The talented singer shared a video of himself vibing to Patoranking’s hit song “Celebrate Me” on his Official Instagram few hours ago and he revealed in the caption of the post that one thing he has come to notice about himself is that he’s finer than all the people beefing and criticizing him on social media.

Recall that Yul has been heavily criticized by the general public over the last couple of months for taking in Judy Austin as his second wife, but he doesn’t seem too bothered about all the criticizing judging from the videos he has been sharing online, he seems to be having a good time amidst everything and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“In his Words”

“Have you noticed something?, All the people beefing me, I’m finer than all of them”, Yul wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Yul Edochie could be clearly spotted vibing to Patoranking’s hit song “Celebrate Me” while driving In his car and he seems to be having a good time judging from the look he wore on his face.

Yul Edochie is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Movie Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)