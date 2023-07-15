“I’m Classy But Deep Down I Want To Take Pictures Like Davido With Money To My Ear” – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian professional disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy took to social media just a few moments ago to stir reactions shortly after she shared her thoughts online.

Revealing her official Twitter handle, the beautiful singer and disc jockey stated that she is classy but deep down within her, she would like to take pictures like Davido with money to her ear. The submission has since generated several reactions on social media as Davido’s fans read different meanings to what she wrote.

Some of the people that reacted wonderee if Davido isn’t classic enough and that’s why he takes pictures the way he does while others also stressed that DJ Cuppy wasn’t sincere in her submission.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, DJ Cuppy wrote “I’m classy but deep down SOMETIMES I wanna take pics like Davido with money to my ear”.

You will recall that both Davido and DJ Cuppy are Nigerian celebrities who have contributed greatly to the country’s entertainment industry.

