“I’m Beyond Proud” Comedian AY Says As He Marks His Sister’s Birthday In Style (Photos)

Birthday celebrations are the best way to express affection for a cherished sister. In light of this, Ayo Makun, alias Ay, is excited to celebrate his beautiful sister’s birthday in a special way. The stand-up comedian took to Instagram to flaunt his sister, who just turned a year older today. He also stressed that he feels more than proud to have a beautiful sister.

Celebrating your siblings in style is an expression of harmony and understanding. This is why Ay is marking her sister’s birthday in style. In a celebratory mood, the actor got on his verified Instagram account to write lovely birthday messages for his gorgeous sister. In addition, he showed off stunning pictures.

Ay is thrilled to see that his sister has gained a year in age and is looking stunning. While sharing photos of his beautiful sister, he stated, “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister. I am beyond proud that you are my sister. Have the best day, darling.” Typically, siblings share a close link that is difficult to sever.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

