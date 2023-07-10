ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I’m Beyond Proud” Comedian AY Says As He Marks His Sister’s Birthday In Style (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

Birthday celebrations are the best way to express affection for a cherished sister. In light of this, Ayo Makun, alias Ay, is excited to celebrate his beautiful sister’s birthday in a special way. The stand-up comedian took to Instagram to flaunt his sister, who just turned a year older today. He also stressed that he feels more than proud to have a beautiful sister.

Celebrating your siblings in style is an expression of harmony and understanding. This is why Ay is marking her sister’s birthday in style. In a celebratory mood, the actor got on his verified Instagram account to write lovely birthday messages for his gorgeous sister. In addition, he showed off stunning pictures.

Ay is thrilled to see that his sister has gained a year in age and is looking stunning. While sharing photos of his beautiful sister, he stated, “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister. I am beyond proud that you are my sister. Have the best day, darling.” Typically, siblings share a close link that is difficult to sever.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

25 mins ago

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

51 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Video: Olamide reaches out to artist who drew amazing artwork of his family

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button