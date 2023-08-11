I’m Beginning To See The Level Of Disrespect For Women’s Body Increased On Social Media-Woli Agba

Nigerian comedian Ayo Ajewole, famously known as Woli Agba, has voiced his concern over the rising disregard for women’s bodies on social media, all under the guise of content creation. In a candid post, he questioned the intent behind such content, expressing his dismay at the increasing frequency of encountering morally questionable videos while browsing platforms like Instagram.

The comedian admitted to having to hurriedly switch from Instagram to the Bible when his son was present, stumbling upon inappropriate content. The frustration in his words is palpable as he exclaims, “Kilode? Kiloshele? Wetin happen now?” These rhetorical questions capture his bewilderment at the direction the current generation’s content creation is taking.

Woli Agba’s concern extends beyond mere critique; it delves into the societal impact. He laments the apparent lack of values, pointing out that the current focus seems to be limited to a cycle of sleep, wake-up, and indulgence. He observes a decline in the pursuit of meaningful skills, with fewer individuals learning practical trades.

This heartfelt expression by Woli Agba sheds light on the evolving landscape of content and culture, urging for a return to more respectful, educational, and value-driven content that contributes positively to society.

